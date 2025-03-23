Hyderabad: Transformer Explosion in Kushaiguda Industrial Area Kills One

Hyderabad: A tragic accident occurred in Kushaiguda Industrial Area, Hyderabad, where a power transformer exploded near an electricity pole during excavation work, resulting in the death of one person.

Incident Details

According to reports, a short circuit in the earthing wire occurred during the digging process, leading to a massive explosion that caused the transformer to burst.

The blast was so intense that a worker near the site died instantly due to the impact. The explosion created panic among locals, prompting immediate alerts to the police and electricity department.

Police Investigation Underway

Soon after the incident, locals informed the authorities, and a police team reached the site. Officials have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Safety Concerns Raised by Locals

Residents in the area have expressed concerns over inadequate maintenance of electrical infrastructure, urging authorities to implement better safety measures to prevent such fatal accidents in the future.

Key Highlights of the Incident:

✔ Location: Kushaiguda Industrial Area, Hyderabad

✔ Cause: Short circuit in earthing wire during excavation

✔ Impact: Transformer explosion, worker killed on the spot

✔ Authorities’ Action: Police registered a case, investigation ongoing