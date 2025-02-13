Hyderabad: Unidentified Dead Body found in Swift Car at Shah Ali Banda

Hyderabad: An unidentified man, aged between 55 and 60 years, was discovered dead inside a Swift car near Allah Masjid, Shah Ali Banda X Road, under the limits of Hussaini Alam Police Station. The body was found after locals noticed the car door was open, with the man lying unconscious inside.

Attempts to Revive the Man Fail

Eyewitnesses reported that when people attempted to wake the man by approaching his car, he did not respond. Despite efforts, including splashing water on his face, the man showed no signs of life. Realizing the man had passed away, locals immediately alerted Hussaini Alam Police Station.

Police Arrive at the Scene and Begin Investigation

The police arrived at the location shortly after receiving the information, conducted a preliminary investigation, and transported the body to the mortuary for further examination. As of now, the man’s identity remains unknown, and the reason for his presence at the location is unclear.

Ongoing Investigation to Determine Cause of Death

Police have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. Investigations are currently underway to determine whether the man’s death was due to natural causes or if it was a result of foul play. Authorities are working to identify the deceased and gather further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and more updates will follow once the police have gathered sufficient information.

