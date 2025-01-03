Hyderabad Water Supply Disruption: List of Affected Areas, 2-Day Interruption from January 6

Hyderabad residents in several localities will face a Hyderabad Water Supply Disruption starting January 6 due to critical pipeline repair works. The interruption, scheduled to begin at 6 AM on January 6, will last for 48 hours, with normal water supply expected to resume by January 8. This marks the second major disruption in the city in just 20 days.

The repair works are being carried out on the Kalabgur-Lingampalli pipeline under the Manjeera water supply scheme, Phase-1.

Affected Areas due to Hyderabad Water Supply Disruption:

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a list of areas that will be impacted during the Hyderabad Water Supply Disruption. These include:

Patancheru Industrial Area

HCU

BHEL Township

BHEL Factory

SBI Training Centre

Doyens Colony

Hafizpet

Madinaguda

Gangaram

Chandanagar

Lingampalli

Jyoti Nagar

Ashok Nagar

RC Puram

Patancheru

Residents in these areas are advised to store enough water to meet their needs during this repair period.

Restoration Timeline:

HMWSSB has confirmed that the repair work is progressing as planned, and efforts are being made to minimize the inconvenience. The water supply will return to normal by 6 AM on January 8.

Second Major Disruption in 20 Days:

This Hyderabad Water Supply Disruption follows another significant water cut on December 15 and 16, when residents in various parts of Hyderabad faced a two-day shortage due to damage to a crucial 33-inch pipeline connected to the Red Hills reservoir. Affected areas during the previous disruption included Red Hills, Bazarghat, Mallepally, and more.

With these recurring issues, residents are hoping for long-term solutions to Hyderabad’s water infrastructure challenges.