Hyderabad Weather Update: Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Likely in City, Met Department Issues Orange Alert

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the state of Telangana, including Hyderabad, for the next three to four days.

According to the forecast issued on Sunday morning, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in many districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, till July 26.

Hyderabad Weather Update: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert

The Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert, warning that some districts may receive heavy rain ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm, while a Yellow Alert indicates a possibility of rain ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.6 mm.

The districts for which severe rain warnings have been issued include:

Jaishankar Bhopal Pali, Mulgu, Bhadrachalam Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Nagar Kurnool, Vanaparthy, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Siddipet, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nizampet, Jagtial, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Vikarabad.

public to be cautious during the next few days

The Meteorological Department has appealed to the public to be cautious during the next few days, as waterlogging in low-lying areas and difficulty in travelling on roads are likely. Citizens have been advised to monitor the weather conditions and not step out of their homes unnecessarily.

For more details and local warnings, the public is advised to refer to the helpline or the Meteorological Department website.