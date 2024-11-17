Hyderabad Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cold Spell Until

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana as minimum temperatures are expected to drop significantly. The forecast indicates temperatures ranging from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, signaling cooler days ahead for the state.

Temperature Forecast and Affected Districts

IMD Hyderabad predicts a noticeable dip in temperatures across 11 districts of Telangana from today until November 20. These include:

Consistently Cooler Districts (November 17-20): Adilabad Jagtial Komaram Bheem Mancherial Nirmal Nizamabad Rajanna Sircilla

Brief Temperature Drop (November 19-20): Peddapalli Mulugu Karimnagar Jayashankar Bhupalpally



In Hyderabad, the IMD forecasts a partly cloudy sky and misty or hazy conditions during the morning hours until November 20. However, the city is expected to maintain slightly warmer minimum temperatures, remaining above 20 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall Recorded in Telangana Districts

Alongside cooler temperatures, light rainfall has been recorded in several districts of Telangana over the past few days. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, districts such as Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Narayanpet, Suryapet, Kumuram Bheem, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Khammam, Karimnagar, and Sangareddy experienced rainfall ranging from 0.5 mm to 3.8 mm on Friday.

Weather Advisory for Residents

In light of the yellow alert, residents are advised to prepare for cooler weather and potential fog or mist in the mornings. The following precautions are recommended:

Wear layered clothing to stay warm, especially during early mornings and late evenings.

Drive cautiously in areas with reduced visibility due to mist or haze.

Farmers should monitor crop conditions and plan irrigation accordingly in districts experiencing lower temperatures and light rainfall.

Significance of the Yellow Alert

The IMD’s yellow alert serves as an early warning system, allowing residents and authorities to prepare for weather changes. The drop in temperature is a seasonal phenomenon, marking the transition to winter.



Key Highlights of the Forecast:

Temperature Dip: Minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius in affected districts.

Rainfall Impact: Light rain has contributed to the cooling trend in certain areas.

Urban Weather: Hyderabad will experience cloudy skies but is likely to remain warmer compared to other regions.

Weather Trends: Looking Ahead

The temperature drop forecast until November 20 is part of Telangana’s seasonal shift. Historically, this period sees fluctuating weather patterns, with cooler nights and occasional rainfall.

As winter approaches, further dips in temperature are expected, particularly in northern districts such as Adilabad and Nizamabad, which are known for their cooler climates during this time of year.

Conclusion

The yellow alert issued by IMD Hyderabad highlights the onset of cooler weather across Telangana. With temperatures expected to dip significantly in several districts, residents are urged to take necessary precautions. Whether in the cooler northern districts or the relatively warmer Hyderabad, the transition to winter brings an opportunity to enjoy the changing weather responsibly.