Hyderabad’s 2BHK Housing Push: Over 1,000 Families to Receive Pattas, first 75 Allotted

Hyderabad: Beneficiaries who had earlier been allotted double-bedroom houses but faced delays due to court cases have finally received clearance. On Friday, pattas were distributed to eligible families from Charminar, Malakpet, Yakutpura, and Chandrayangutta constituencies at the Minister’s Quarters.

The distribution program was attended by GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLAs, and other key leaders. Officials said this marks a significant step in delivering the government’s flagship 2BHK housing scheme to urban residents.

As part of the initiative, GHMC has been constructing 2BHK houses in Mankal village of Maheshwaram mandal, Ranga Reddy district. The Collector released a list of 1,730 beneficiaries from Hyderabad district, with allotments made under the Mankal Phase-II project.

In the latest round, beneficiaries from different constituencies, including Charminar, Malakpet, Yakutpura, and Chandrayangutta, received their pattas. Specific allocations included 134 in Amberpet, 294 in Bahadurpura, 155 in Bandlaguda, 209 in Charminar, and 206 in Saidabad. Additionally, 28 units were allotted in other areas. Out of the 1,024 identified beneficiaries, 75 were handed pattas during the event, while the remaining families will receive theirs at local MRO offices in the coming days.

Officials emphasized that this distribution is part of the government’s commitment to provide dignified housing to low-income families across Hyderabad, ensuring that long-pending allotments are resolved and delivered to rightful beneficiaries.