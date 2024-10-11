Hydra Bathukamma Depicts Telangana’s Struggles, Created by Couple from Bhadrachalam

Bhadradri Kothagudem: In a unique and poignant take on the traditional Bathukamma festival, a couple from Ramavaram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district has created a “Hydra Bathukamma” that symbolizes the struggles of the poor in Telangana.

The creation, crafted by Koyyada Venkanna and his wife, reflects the plight of underprivileged families whose homes have been demolished under the pretext of development projects.

The “Hydra” theme, referencing the mythical multi-headed creature, represents the government’s actions, which the couple believes are akin to the destruction of many lives at once. They depicted Telangana Talli, the symbolic mother of the state, shedding tears as she watches the hardships faced by her children.

The Bathukamma, traditionally a symbol of life, prosperity, and nature, was transformed into a powerful social commentary on the forced evictions and demolitions affecting the state’s poor.

The Venkanna couple’s creation has sparked widespread attention, with many people lauding their artistic representation of a serious issue. The display has resonated with locals and festivalgoers, shedding light on the emotional and social impact of the ongoing urban development on vulnerable communities in Telangana.