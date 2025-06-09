Durgam Cheruvu Under Spotlight as Hydraa Gears Up to Tackle Flood Risks; Madhapur Flood Channels Inspected

Hydraa Commissioner Mr. A.V. Ranganath conducted a detailed field inspection on Monday of the flood-threatened areas in Madhapur. During his visit, he closely examined the flow in the flood canals to check whether water is flowing smoothly or if there are any blockages causing hindrance.

He focused on the Nectar Gardens surroundings, which face waterlogging issues during heavy rains, discussing with officials from GHMC, Irrigation, and the Water Board about measures to ensure that rainwater does not stagnate in the area.

Officials highlighted that Durgam Cheruvu (lake) maintains adequate water levels even in summer, suggesting that reducing the water level before the monsoon could help prevent flooding in Madhapur. Local residents also brought to the commissioner’s attention the issue of stagnant water in their colonies after rain.

Detailed Assessment of Durgam Cheruvu’s Water Flow and Infrastructure

The commissioner, accompanied by officials, reviewed the inflow and outflow volumes of Durgam Cheruvu. They also inspected the sluice gates and control structures within the lake to understand how much water each gate releases when opened.

Mr. Ranganath sought detailed information about the gates’ operations and how their management could assist in flood control.

Upcoming Review Meeting to Discuss Flood Management Strategies

Mr. Ranganath decided to convene a review meeting with officials from the Irrigation Department, Water Board, and GHMC soon to discuss managing Durgam Cheruvu’s water levels.

The discussion will focus on whether reducing the water levels in flood canals during the rainy season could mitigate flood risks in Madhapur. The meeting will also address encroachments and obstructions in the flood channels downstream of the lake.

Addressing Encroachments and Other Flood Risks Around Durgam Cheruvu

The commissioner investigated the encroachments near the lower part of Durgam Cheruvu and identified obstacles in the flood canals that could impede water flow.

He also reviewed soil erosion issues near the Inorbit Mall side of the lake and raised concerns about parked vehicles obstructing water movement in the area.

Orders Issued to Ensure Smooth Water Release and Flood Prevention

Officials were instructed to ensure that the floodwaters released from Durgam Cheruvu’s canals flow freely without blockage and reach the Malakpet Cheruvu smoothly.

Mr. Ranganath emphasized the importance of removing all hindrances in the flood canals to effectively reduce flooding risks in Madhapur and nearby areas during the monsoon season.