Hyderabad: Successful Fire Mock Drill Conducted at ICCCC Building in Banjara Hills

A successful and comprehensive fire mock drill was conducted at the ICCCC building in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, today. The drill was held under the supervision of Shri V.B. Kamlasan Reddy, IPS (Retired), Director, TG ICCCC.

Various key departments participated in the exercise, including the Fire Department, Medical and Health Department, Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Police (Traffic and Law & Order), NDRF, Electricity Department, 108 Ambulance Services, Water Works, and R&B Department.

Objective: Safe Evacuation and Self-Protection

The main objective of the drill was to train employees on how to safely evacuate the building during emergencies like fire outbreaks, and to teach them methods to independently protect themselves. The drill simulated realistic conditions, including smoke, to prepare occupants for actual emergencies.

Director’s Remarks on Fire Safety Measures

Shri V.B. Kamlasan Reddy highlighted that the ICCCC building is 83.26 meters tall, and occupants on upper floors are especially vulnerable during a fire. He emphasized the importance of quickly bringing the fire under control and noted that the building is equipped with all necessary fire safety facilities.

To enhance preparedness, he announced the appointment of a Fire Marshal and an assistant on each floor, who will be responsible for knowing employees on their floors and guiding them during emergencies. These marshals will also coordinate with rescue teams if anyone goes missing during a crisis. Monthly mock drills will be conducted every first Saturday to keep readiness high.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Stresses Importance of Awareness

DG-Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Shri C.V. Anand, IPS, after observing the drill, spoke about the critical importance of fire safety in multi-story buildings. He urged employees to familiarize themselves with the building layout, emergency exits, fire alarms, and safety equipment. The ICCCC building’s design includes two staircases per tower and is located centrally on a 7.5-acre plot to ensure easy access for emergency vehicles like fire engines and ambulances.

Commissioner Anand cautioned against underestimating fire hazards and recommended using staircases instead of lifts during emergencies. He also noted that the building is set to become a Multi-Agency Operation Center to better coordinate emergency responses.

Effective Evacuation and Safety Practices Demonstrated

The drill began with the sounding of the fire alarm, prompting a calm and orderly evacuation of all occupants. Participants practiced evacuation techniques such as crawling low under smoke-filled conditions to access cleaner air near the floor. After exiting, a headcount was conducted at a designated assembly point to ensure all were accounted for. Fire officials emphasized regular safety checks and ongoing staff training as essential components of fire preparedness.

Participation by Senior Officials and Agencies

The drill saw the presence of notable officials such as Shri Vikram Singh Mann, IPS, Additional CP Law & Order; Smt. K. Apoorva Rao, IPS, DCP Special Branch; Smt. Pushpa, DCP TG ICCCC; Shri Damodar Singh, NDRF; Shri Venkanna, District Fire Officer; along with other departmental representatives.

Conclusion

This successful drill at the ICCCC building marks a significant step toward strengthening fire safety awareness and preparedness among employees and emergency agencies in Hyderabad. Regular training and coordinated multi-agency efforts aim to ensure swift and effective responses to any future emergencies.