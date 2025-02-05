Hyderabad: Hydraa Removes Encroachments on Roads, Frees 1200 Sq Yards of Land

Hyderabad: In a major move to restore public access and remove illegal encroachments, Hydraa, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Monitoring Agency, took swift action on Wednesday to demolish barricades and walls constructed across several roads in Malkajgiri. The operation aimed to ensure that blocked pathways, particularly in residential areas, were cleared to allow smoother transportation for locals.

Hydraa Clears Barricades from Key Roads

Numerous complaints had been lodged by residents regarding barricades obstructing the main routes leading to residential areas. The barricades had been erected by some colonies, effectively blocking the pathways to local neighborhoods. In response, Hydraa conducted operations in several parts of the city to remove these illegal structures and restore public road access.

Among the areas targeted for the operation was the Kapra Municipality in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, where residents of NRI Colony had constructed barricades on public roads. Hydraa removed these barricades, allowing easier access to four colonies: Senior Citizen Colony, Shanti Villas, Lakshmi Villas, and Gaurinathpur. As a result, local residents can now commute without any hindrance.

Improved Commuting for Locals

One notable change was reported by the residents of Senior Citizen Colony, who had previously been forced to travel an extra 3 kilometers due to the barricades. Now, they can reach the main road in just 100 meters, significantly reducing travel time.

Following the removal of barricades, local authorities from the Kapra Municipality have promised to lay new roads in the affected areas to ensure proper infrastructure is in place for the future.

Hydraa Frees 1200 Sq Yards of Public Land

In another significant action, Hydraa removed encroachments in the Defense Colony area, located within the Malkajgiri circle jurisdiction. The 1200 square yards of land had been illegally occupied by local association leaders, who had sold the plots as individual parcels. The encroachment was discovered after several complaints from residents regarding the misuse of land intended for public purposes.

Hydraa, in collaboration with local officials, conducted an investigation and found that some plots were sold to private individuals while others were retained by the encroachers. The land was reclaimed and marked as part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) property to ensure that it remains available for public use.

Swift Action to Restore Public Land and Access

Hydraa’s efforts in clearing the barricades and reclaiming public land have been widely appreciated by residents. The operation has not only improved access for local residents but also sent a clear message about the agency’s commitment to preserving public property and ensuring that urban spaces remain free from illegal encroachments.

Local authorities have also assured that similar operations will continue to prevent further illegal constructions and ensure that public spaces are accessible to all citizens.

Hydraa’s proactive actions in Malkajgiri have restored essential road access to several local communities and safeguarded 1200 square yards of land intended for public use. These efforts reflect the agency’s ongoing commitment to improving urban infrastructure and ensuring that city spaces remain free from unauthorized construction.