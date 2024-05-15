Hyderabad

IAF invites online applications, here are the details you must know

Indian Air Force invites online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for registered recruitment rally of Agniveer vayu (musician).

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
IAF invites online applications, here are the details you must know
IAF invites online applications, here are the details you must know

Hyderabad: Indian Air Force invites online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for registered recruitment rally of Agniveer vayu (musician).

Related Stories
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Telangana: Indian Air Force Commissions 213 Flight Cadets, Including 25 Women
Tension prevails at Saidabad Polling Station; Malakpet Congress Candidate Attacked
Hyderabad: Congress Candidate Mujeebullah Shareef Assaulted During Charminar Poll Inspection
Draper Start-up House unveils Largest Global Co-Living Co-Working Space in Hyderabad

Notification is available in website https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Online registration for rally will start at 11 am on May 22, 2024, and will close at 11pm on June 5, 2024.

Candidate should be born between January 2004 and July 2, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

For further queries, contact No. 12 Airmen Selection Centre (Secunderabad) CO

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button