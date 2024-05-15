IAF invites online applications, here are the details you must know

Hyderabad: Indian Air Force invites online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for registered recruitment rally of Agniveer vayu (musician).

Notification is available in website https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Online registration for rally will start at 11 am on May 22, 2024, and will close at 11pm on June 5, 2024.

Candidate should be born between January 2004 and July 2, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

For further queries, contact No. 12 Airmen Selection Centre (Secunderabad) CO