If the war escalates, it will affect Indian workers: MP Asaduddin Owaisi

The long-standing conflict between Iran and Israel reached a boiling point in June 2025, with both nations launching aggressive strikes on each other’s military and nuclear facilities. On June 13, Israel initiated airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear installations and military bases. In retaliation, Iran responded with ballistic missile attacks on key Israeli cities and military assets.

These escalating attacks have intensified the regional crisis, threatening the fragile stability of the Middle East.

US Directly Enters the Conflict, Targets Iran’s Nuclear Sites

In a significant development, the United States has now directly intervened in the conflict. Early this morning, U.S. forces launched airstrikes on three nuclear weapons facilities in Iran, calling for Tehran to engage in peace talks.

The American intervention has further complicated the geopolitical scenario, drawing global attention and sparking fears of a broader conflict.

Iran Intensifies Attacks on Israel Amid Rising Tensions

In response to U.S. intervention, Iran has launched a series of intensified attacks on Israel, escalating the situation further. This new wave of violence has triggered widespread concern across the Middle Eastern nations, with many now bracing for the possibility of an all-out war.

Asaduddin Owaisi Expresses Concern Over Impact on Indian Diaspora

Reacting to the rising war tensions, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed the media, voicing deep concern about the well-being of over 16 million Indians living and working across Gulf and Middle Eastern countries.

“We must not forget that any war in the Gulf region will gravely affect Indian expatriates living there. Indian companies have invested heavily in these Arab nations, and many foreign remittances originate from this region,” Owaisi warned.

Owaisi Questions US-Pakistan Ties Amid Iran Strikes

Speaking on the U.S. airstrikes on Iran, Owaisi also questioned Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir’s recent meeting with the U.S. President, asking whether the meeting was intended to discuss attacks on Iran.

“Did General Munir host a banquet with the U.S. President to plan these strikes on Iran?” Owaisi questioned, adding a sharp political dimension to the ongoing military conflict.

Middle East on Edge as War Clouds Gather

With the involvement of the U.S., Iran, and Israel, the possibility of a wider regional war looms large. Countries across the Middle East are on high alert, and global markets have started reacting to the uncertainty.

The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation, especially due to the large Indian workforce in the Gulf and significant foreign investments tied to the region.