Telangana Bhavan: Heavy Police Presence Outside – Here’s What Happened

Hyderabad: Tensions flared outside Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), as a heavy police force was deployed on Sunday. The action comes in the wake of political unrest following the arrest and subsequent release of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

Congress Workers Expected to Protest After Revanth Reddy Remarks

According to credible sources, Congress party workers were reportedly planning a protest march towards Telangana Bhavan in reaction to Padi Kaushik Reddy’s recent remarks targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Kaushik Reddy had made these comments shortly after being granted bail by the Kazipet Railway Court on Saturday night.

Also Read: How Kartik Aaryan Strikes the Perfect Balance Between Work and Play in Croatia

Police Take Preventive Action to Avoid Clashes

In anticipation of a potential clash between Congress and BRS supporters, Hyderabad Police have taken preventive security measures. A sizable police contingent has been stationed outside Telangana Bhavan to maintain law and order and ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

Meanwhile, several BRS leaders are present at Telangana Bhavan and are conducting press briefings. Reports also suggest that BRS cadres may gather in response if Congress workers arrive, raising concerns over possible confrontation.

Background: Arrest of Kaushik Reddy Sparks Political Firestorm

Padi Kaushik Reddy, a sitting MLA from BRS, was arrested on Friday, though the reasons behind the arrest have not been officially disclosed. Following his release on bail, his critical remarks against the Chief Minister have intensified political rivalry between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS.

Police on High Alert to Maintain Peace

Authorities have made it clear that strict action will be taken against any attempt to disturb public peace. The deployment aims to prevent any law-and-order issues near one of the most politically sensitive locations in the city.