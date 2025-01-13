ILT20: Sharjah Warriorz’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore Credits Coaches for Giving Freedom to Express

Sharjah: Sharjah Warriorz made an impressive start to ILT20 Season 3 with a thrilling three-wicket win over Gulf Giants on Sunday. The match, held at the Dubai International Stadium, saw a spectacular performance from Warriorz, with captain Tim Southee taking three wickets and Tom Kohler-Cadmore remaining unbeaten on 83 to guide his team to victory.

Kohler-Cadmore’s Match-Winning Knock

Kohler-Cadmore, who opened the innings for Sharjah Warriorz, batted through the chase and took the team over the line on the final delivery. Reflecting on the victory, he expressed his excitement, saying, “It is amazing to start the tournament with a win, and a close one too. It was great to get off to a good start.

We would have been devastated if we messed that up. I wanted to take full responsibility for the last over. There’s been a couple of close games already, and we are expecting more of the same this season.”

Strategy and Freedom to Express

Discussing the approach during the chase, the England batter explained, “We had a clear message, and that was to go out there and take the game on, and we did that from the beginning as well.

It’s quite exciting to be part of a team that has so much freedom, and we can take the game on. I think our team’s really exciting and there’s a lot of freedom allowed to us, and that I think is down to JP Duminy and the rest of the coaches, who have given us the license to go out there and express ourselves.”

Performance Highlights

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s Player of the Match performance included smashing six boundaries and four maximums during his innings. In addition, he took a couple of key catches. Captain Tim Southee also praised his teammate’s performance, saying, “The way Tom Kohler-Cadmore batted tonight was brilliant. We have a deep batting line-up, and you see the value of taking wickets consistently. It was nice to get on the right side of this result though.”

Kohler-Cadmore’s Love for the UAE

Having played previously in the UAE, Kohler-Cadmore spoke fondly of the place, saying, “I think Dubai and the UAE is an amazing place, and the fans too are brilliant, as are the general conditions for us. Sharjah Warriorz’s set-up is fantastic too, and coming here, it’s one of my highlights of the year. It’s a shame the tournament isn’t a little bit longer actually.”

Focus on Winning Matches

Concluding, Kohler-Cadmore said, “I just want to be able to go out and perform and win games for my team, that’s all I want to do. Any time I enter the field, I want to try and win matches for my team.”