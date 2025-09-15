IMD issues red alert for Mumbai

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a red alert for Mumbai as the city wakes to dark skies.



The department warns of intense to very intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds between 30 to 40 kmph.



Alongside, the Bombay Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to stay vigilant and made its emergency control room number 1916 available for assistance.

Severe rains triggered widespread waterlogging and transport disruptions. Streets turned to rivers, commuters struggled, and parts of the infrastructure showed signs of strain.



In South Mumbai, Byculla, Kings Circle, Mahalaxmi and Peddar Road saw early morning flooding. Kurla railway tracks were submerged, slowing down local train services. Vehicular traffic was snarled as water accumulated to knee‑deep levels in many areas.



One of the hardest hits was the Andheri Subway, which was shut after about one to one‑and‑a‑half feet of water accumulated.

Traffic was diverted via Gokhale Bridge. Eastern Express Highway also saw severe slowdowns around Sion and Kings Circle.



Meanwhile, the city recorded its first high tide of the day at 6:43 am, peaking at 3.89 metres, coinciding with heavy overnight showers that left large parts waterlogged.



The tide has since been receding, with the lowest level of 2.1 metres expected at 12:45 pm, before another high tide of 3.36 metres at 6:13 pm.