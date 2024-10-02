Important Update on Temporary Work Visas for Hajj and Umrah Services

Muslim World

The Saudi Cabinet has approved a framework for issuing temporary work visas to recruit workers from abroad for the Hajj and Umrah sector. The primary goal is to enhance the quality of services provided during these religious events.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Welfare has announced updates to the regulations regarding temporary work visas for Hajj and Umrah services. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), these updates were approved by the Saudi Cabinet, aiming to benefit the private sector and improve the quality of services.

The Saudi Cabinet has approved a framework for issuing temporary work visas to recruit workers from abroad for the Hajj and Umrah sector. The primary goal is to enhance the quality of services provided during these religious events.

Key Updates:

  • Seasonal Visa Duration: Visas will be issued starting in the month of Sha’ban and will be valid until the end of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. The initial visa duration will be 90 days, with an option to extend for an additional 90 days.
  • Regulations: Employers and employees will be required to sign a working agreement, and it will be mandatory for employers to provide medical insurance for the workers, a prerequisite for visa issuance.
  • Strict Monitoring: Misuse of these visas will be closely monitored, and any violations will be handled by the relevant committee.

The ministry has stated that the implementation of these updated regulations will begin 180 days after the announcement of the new amendments.

