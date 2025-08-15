Independence Day is festival of every heart, says Haryana CM after hoisting flag

Rohtak: Extending special Independence Day greetings to the soldiers who protect the country’s borders day and night, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday paid tributes to the unknown martyrs who died for freedom.

“This festival of independence is a festival of every person, a festival of every heart, a day of pride and glory for every Indian,’ he said in his address after unfurling the national flag in Rohtak. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “This time too, the whole country was painted in the colour of patriotism with Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.”

“It is a matter of pride for all of us that the people of Haryana played a leading role in the freedom movement. The first spark of the revolution of 1857 broke out from Ambala Cantonment,” said the Chief Minister.

Also Read:Banakacherla project will not harm interests of any state, says Andhra Pradesh CM

He said ex gratia for the families of soldiers martyred in the war was increased to Rs one crore. Also, jobs were given to 410 dependents of martyrs, and a decision was taken to give 10 per cent reservation in jobs to Agniveers. “Today, we have become the fourth-largest economic power in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the countrymen to adopt Swadeshi. Our armies have introduced the strategic power and capability of India to the whole world with their valour and bravery,” the CM said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of making India a ‘developed nation’ by the 100th anniversary of Independence in 2047.

In the past 10 and a half years, we have freed the people of the state from the system of discrimination. Our promises of giving jobs without any expenses, online transfer, educated panchayats and Antyodaya Abhiyan are being discussed all over the country today,” he said. CM Saini said that out of the 217 resolutions taken during the Assembly elections, 41 have been fulfilled in the past 10 months.

“In the third term, the government has given jobs to 30,000 youth without any expenses. The future of the youth working under Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam has also been secured. All 24 crops of farmers are being purchased at the minimum support price (MSP).

The Backward Creamy layer income limit of the class has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh,” he said. He said land has been given to Prajapati Samaj in 1,700 villages to run a pottery business.

Also, 1,47,000 houses were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide a roof over the heads of the poor. Free dialysis service was also started for kidney treatment across the state. The CM said till now 2,13,000 women have been made Lakhpati Didi in the state, and 100 women were given free drones and training under ‘Drone Didi Yojana’.