Trump Announces 'Full and Immediate Ceasefire' Between India and Pakistan After US Mediation

Washington: In a significant diplomatic development, US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" following a series of late-night negotiations brokered by the United States.

The ceasefire agreement, confirmed by both nations hours after the announcement, marks a turning point in South Asian regional stability and reflects renewed cooperation facilitated by Washington.

Key Announcement on Truth Social

President Trump revealed the breakthrough in a post on Truth Social, stating:

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.”

This declaration came after high-level diplomatic engagement by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke directly with:

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Rubio later echoed Trump’s statement via a public post on social platform X, reinforcing the message of peace and resolution.

Confirmation from Both Sides

Shortly after the US announcement, official sources from India and Pakistan confirmed the ceasefire arrangement. While details of the agreement have not yet been fully disclosed, the confirmation signals a coordinated and possibly long-term de-escalation initiative.

The breakthrough comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with both countries previously exchanging strong rhetoric over cross-border issues. The US-brokered dialogue appears to have succeeded in cooling the diplomatic climate and paving the way for more stable bilateral relations.

Impact on Regional Stability

The India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement is expected to have multiple implications:

De-escalation of military tensions along the Line of Control (LoC)

along the Line of Control (LoC) Renewed focus on diplomatic engagement

Positive influence on regional peace efforts in South Asia

Observers view the development as a strategic win for the US, reasserting its role as a key peacemaker in volatile geopolitical zones.

Background of Mediation Efforts

Though not officially publicized, behind-the-scenes diplomatic work had been ongoing for several weeks. US envoys reportedly held multiple conversations with South Asian leaders to address the ongoing friction between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The agreement highlights the importance of quiet diplomacy and the influence that persistent international engagement can exert in long-standing disputes.

Trump Reasserts Global Leadership Role

The ceasefire announcement is being interpreted as part of President Trump’s renewed efforts to assert American leadership on global issues ahead of key political milestones. Trump has positioned the ceasefire agreement as a testament to effective US diplomacy.

“This is a win for peace and for the people of India and Pakistan,” Trump added in a follow-up statement.

What Comes Next?

While the India-Pakistan ceasefire has been declared and confirmed, analysts caution that continued dialogue and monitoring will be essential to ensure its longevity. Both countries are expected to outline further steps in the coming days, possibly including: