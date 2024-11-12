India face must-win scenario in crucial 3rd T20I

Centurion: With the four-match T20 International (T20I) series tied at 1-1, India head into a must-win game against South Africa on Wednesday at Supersport Park.

A victory would give India a vital 2-1 lead, putting them on course for a series win.

South Africa levelled the series with a gritty three-wicket win in Gqeberha, taking advantage of a few missed opportunities from India. The Proteas will look to maintain their momentum on home soil, but India is determined to reclaim the lead in this pivotal game.

Also Read: Israeli army says officer killed in Gaza

In South Africa’s recent win, Tristan Stubbs once again proved instrumental, building on his Test form with a composed 47 not out to steer his team across the line. Stubbs has added stability to the South African side, especially as other batters have struggled to find rhythm in this series.

India, meanwhile, has seen mixed results at the crease. Sanju Samson’s innings of 107 in the first match was a highlight, but he was dismissed for a duck in the second game. The team will be looking for a consistent batting performance to keep their hopes alive.

With SuperSport Park’s pitch generally favoring batsmen, the stage is set for a high-scoring affair. The stakes are high for both teams, and a win here could shape the series outcome as they head towards the final match.

Teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.