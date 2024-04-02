India likely to face Extreme Heat Wave in April-June, these states to face worst impact

As India gears up for the April to June period, the weather department has issued warnings of an impending extreme heat wave, particularly impacting the central and western peninsular regions of the country.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), emphasized that above-normal maximum temperatures are anticipated across most parts of India during this period, with a heightened probability in central and western peninsular India.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, certain areas of the western Himalayan region, northeastern states, and north Odisha are expected to experience normal to below-average maximum temperatures. However, a contrasting scenario looms over the majority of the northern and central plains, where above-average temperatures and frequent heatwave days are forecasted.

The IMD update further revealed that residents across the country should brace themselves for at least 10 to 20 days of heatwave conditions, a significant increase from the normal duration of four to eight days. Specifically, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh are earmarked as the regions likely to endure the worst of the heatwaves in April.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra underscored the extended duration of heatwave conditions in certain areas, with predictions indicating periods lasting two to eight days, compared to the typical duration of one to three days. The IMD has issued warnings for above-normal maximum temperatures in April, particularly over central India and the surrounding regions of the northern plains and south India.

As the nation prepares to navigate through the scorching temperatures ahead, authorities and citizens are urged to take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the impending heatwave conditions, ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.