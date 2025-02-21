India Set to See 1,000 IPOs in 2 Years: A Golden Opportunity for Investors

Bengaluru: India’s capital markets are poised for significant growth, with an estimated 1,000 initial public offerings (IPOs) expected to hit the market in the next two years, according to a report released on Friday. This surge in IPO activity is fueled by rising consumption, strong GDP growth, and increasing investor interest across multiple sectors.

2025: A Dynamic Year for IPOs

The IPO market is anticipated to have a dynamic year in 2025, with a wide range of companies looking to go public. The influx of IPOs presents exciting opportunities for investors to participate in India’s expanding economic landscape, providing a platform for both retail and institutional investors to capitalize on early-stage growth.

Factors Driving IPO Growth

The report, compiled by Niveshaay Investment Advisors, a smallcase manager, attributes the surge in IPOs to the increasing consumption patterns and the broader economic expansion in India. This growth in demand has helped fuel optimism for new public offerings, making them highly attractive for potential investors.

Valuation Impact on IPO Performance

While the IPO boom is generating excitement, the report highlights the crucial role that valuation plays in determining the long-term performance of these offerings. During bullish market cycles, IPOs are often priced at higher valuations, which may result in overpricing, while in bearish cycles, companies may price their IPOs conservatively, creating attractive entry points for investors.

It is noted that some IPOs generate substantial listing gains, but others face challenges in maintaining their issue price post-listing. Investors are advised to carefully assess the pricing and potential risks associated with IPO investments.

Liquidity Considerations for IPO Investors

A key point raised in the report is the impact of liquidity on market dynamics. Large IPOs absorb significant capital from the market, which could otherwise be circulating in existing stocks. This diversion of liquidity can lead to short-term corrections and price fluctuations in mid and small-cap stocks.

Short-Term IPO Gains and Long-Term Performance

Also Read: Adani Group to Invest Rs 30,000 Crore in Kerala Over the Next Five Years



Arvind Kothari, smallcase manager and founder of Niveshaay, pointed out that over 70% of Indian IPOs tend to be underpriced initially, offering positive short-term returns. However, he cautioned that these gains often don’t last in the long run, particularly when compared to broader market indices. Kothari believes there is a unique opportunity to create long-term value by focusing on IPO performance and market dynamics.

Key Takeaways for IPO Investors

Surge in IPOs : Around 1,000 IPOs expected in the next two years across various sectors.

: Around 1,000 IPOs expected in the next two years across various sectors. Valuation Matters : The pricing of IPOs plays a crucial role in determining their post-listing success.

: The pricing of IPOs plays a crucial role in determining their post-listing success. Liquidity Risk : Large IPOs can impact market liquidity and cause short-term corrections in mid and small-cap stocks.

: Large IPOs can impact market liquidity and cause short-term corrections in mid and small-cap stocks. Short-Term Gains vs. Long-Term Performance: Many IPOs offer strong short-term returns but may struggle in the long run when benchmarked against broader market performance.

With a clear understanding of these dynamics, investors can navigate the rapidly evolving IPO market and identify opportunities while managing potential risks.