Adani Group to Invest Rs 30,000 Crore in Kerala Over the Next Five Years

Kochi: Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, announced on Friday that the Adani Group will be investing a total of Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala over the next five years. The investment will span multiple projects, including expanding the capacity of Thiruvananthapuram Airport, developing the Vizhinjam Port, and establishing a logistics hub, among others.

Adani Group’s Commitment to Kerala’s Growth

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit, Karan Adani expressed his excitement about Kerala’s development journey. “Kerala is emerging as a model of development and progress, and we at the Adani Group are honoured to be part of this journey,” Adani stated. He also highlighted Kerala’s global trade legacy, noting the historical significance of the Muziris port and how the Vizhinjam port is continuing this tradition.

Vizhinjam Port: A Key Investment Area

The Adani Group’s journey with the Vizhinjam port began in 2015, and according to Karan Adani, the project has made significant progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He emphasized the strategic location of Vizhinjam along the world’s busiest shipping lanes and mentioned that even before its commissioning, it made history by docking the largest container vessel ever to touch Indian shores, with a capacity of 24,000 containers.

The Adani Group has already invested Rs 5,000 crore in Vizhinjam, with an additional Rs 20,000 crore committed to make it India’s first transhipment hub. Adani further shared his vision of transforming Vizhinjam into the largest transhipment port in the region.

Thiruvananthapuram Airport and Kochi Developments

In addition to the Vizhinjam port, Karan Adani announced plans to expand the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, increasing its passenger capacity from 4.5 million to 12 million. This expansion will be supported by an investment of Rs 5,500 crore. Moreover, the Adani Group will establish a Logistics and E-Commerce hub in Kochi and enhance cement production capacity in the region.

Kerala’s Remarkable Transformation

Karan Adani praised Kerala’s ongoing transformation, noting that the state has emerged as a leader in Ease of Doing Business and a global startup hub. He also acknowledged the state’s exemplary efforts in human development through initiatives like the LIFE project, which has provided homes for the underprivileged, and its strong disaster management capabilities.

Vision for India’s Growth

Adani also emphasized the importance of regional economies in building a developed India, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat.” He stated that Kerala serves as a prime example of how strategic investments can fuel economic progress and development.

In closing, Adani echoed the words of the Adani Group’s Chairman, Gautam Adani, highlighting the role of infrastructure in nation-building. He reiterated the group’s commitment to contributing to Kerala’s continued success and development.

Key Projects and Investments in Kerala

Vizhinjam Port : Rs 20,000 crore investment to make it India’s largest transhipment hub.

: Rs 20,000 crore investment to make it India’s largest transhipment hub. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport : Rs 5,500 crore investment to expand passenger capacity from 4.5 million to 12 million.

: Rs 5,500 crore investment to expand passenger capacity from 4.5 million to 12 million. Logistics and E-Commerce Hub : Establishment in Kochi to boost regional commerce.

: Establishment in Kochi to boost regional commerce. Cement Production: Increased capacity in Kochi to meet growing demand.

The Adani Group’s investment in Kerala underscores the state’s importance as a growing hub for global commerce and infrastructure development.