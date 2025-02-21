Israel Begins Identifying Hostage Bodies Amid National Mourning

Israel has confirmed the identification of Oded Lifshitz’s remains, one of the oldest hostages held in Gaza. Lifshitz, an 83-year-old retired journalist and peace activist, was killed while being held captive by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. His body, along with the remains of a mother, Shiri Bibas, and her two sons, Kfir and Ariel, were released by Hamas as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Hostage Body Identification and National Grief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a statement on Thursday confirming the identification of Oded Lifshitz’s body. Lifshitz was reportedly murdered in captivity over a year ago, though details on the cause of death remain scarce. Hamas had previously claimed that he was killed in an Israeli airstrike. The remains of the Bibas family—Shiri and her two children—are still undergoing identification, according to Chen Kugel, head of Israel’s National Centre of Forensic Medicine.

The four bodies were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross as part of the first significant transfer since the ceasefire took effect on January 19. Upon receiving the bodies, Israeli forces conducted a thorough check, including running the coffins through X-ray scanners to ensure they were not booby-trapped. A brief mourning ceremony was held in Gaza before the bodies were transferred to the forensic center in Tel Aviv.

Public Mourning and Symbol of Hope

The transfer of the bodies sparked an outpouring of grief throughout Israel. Mourners lined the route as the coffins were escorted from Gaza, waving Israeli flags and tying yellow ribbons as symbols of the campaign to bring home the hostages. At the National Centre of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, crowds gathered to sing Israel’s national anthem, showing support for the families.

The Lifshitz family expressed hope for healing, stating, “Our family’s healing process will begin now and will not end until the last hostage is returned.”

Ceasefire Deal and Next Phases of Negotiations

While Israel did not release any Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the bodies, trucks carrying heavy machinery entered Gaza via the Rafah crossing to assist in clearing war debris. Hamas is expected to release six living hostages on Saturday in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel, as part of the ongoing ceasefire deal. The second phase of negotiations, focusing on the release of the remaining hostages, is set to begin soon.

The tragic identification of the hostages’ remains serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing suffering caused by the conflict, with families and the nation holding onto hope for the return of all captives.