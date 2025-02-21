Israel Confirms Two Child Hostages’ Remains Identified, Third Body Not Their Mother

The Israeli military announced on Friday that the remains of two child hostages, Kfir Bibas (9 months) and Ariel Bibas (4 years), have been identified. However, an additional body released by Hamas does not belong to their mother, Shiri Bibas, as previously claimed by the militant group.

Details of the Handover and the Body Confusion

Hamas had earlier returned the bodies of four hostages to Israel, including the Bibas children and Oded Lifshitz, an elderly man. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) clarified that one of the bodies was not that of Shiri Bibas or any other Israeli hostage, and the identity of the body remains unknown. This contradicts earlier claims made by Hamas.

The handover of the hostages’ bodies was met with public mourning, with large crowds gathering along highways and in Tel Aviv to pay tribute to the victims, including Kfir and Ariel Bibas, the youngest victims of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault.

Ceasefire Agreement and Ongoing Negotiations

The bodies returned on Thursday were part of the ceasefire agreement brokered by the US, Qatar, and Egypt. Under the agreement, four hostages, including the Bibas children, were exchanged for six living hostages, set to be released on Saturday. This release will be followed by talks for a second phase focusing on the release of 60 remaining hostages and Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to seek revenge against Hamas, asserting that they will be eliminated and all hostages will be brought home.

International Condemnation and UN Response

The United Nations has condemned the actions of Hamas regarding the handling of the hostages’ bodies. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the parading and display of the bodies, calling it “abhorrent and appalling.” His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, emphasized that international law mandates the respectful return of remains, in line with the dignity of the deceased and their families.

The ongoing conflict, which began with the Hamas-led assault on Israel, has resulted in nearly 1,200 Israeli deaths and 251 hostages taken, according to Israeli authorities. In response, Israel’s military campaign has led to approximately 48,000 Palestinian deaths, according to health officials in Gaza.

Also Read: UN Chief Condemns Hamas for Parading Coffins in Gaza as ‘Abhorrent and Appalling’



Symbol of National Pain

Shiri and her children became a symbol of the national pain Israel faced following the October 2023 attack. Their abduction from Kibbutz Nir Oz, along with their father, Yarden, and other residents, has captured international attention. Yarden Bibas was released earlier this month in a prisoner exchange, and the family’s tragic ordeal continues to resonate across the nation.