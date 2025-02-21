UN Chief Condemns Hamas for Parading Coffins in Gaza as ‘Abhorrent and Appalling’

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the parading of coffins containing the remains of hostages in Gaza, calling the act “abhorrent and appalling.” The coffins, bearing the remains of four hostages, were displayed during a transfer to Israel before a crowd in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Details of the Hostages and the Transfer

The remains in the black coffins included those of Shiri Bibas, her two children (Kfir, 9 months, and Ariel, 4 years old), and Oded Lifshitz, all of whom were killed while being held as hostages. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the handover, which took place with the bodies draped in white sheets.

UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric condemned the display, emphasizing that under international law, the treatment of deceased individuals must uphold dignity, avoiding any cruel or degrading actions.

UN’s Call for Compliance with International Law

Dujarric reiterated the UN’s position, urging all parties to respect the remains of the deceased and ensure their return to their families, as required by international humanitarian and human rights law. The Secretary-General also called for the full implementation of the ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza

The UN has ramped up humanitarian efforts in Gaza, with ongoing support for displaced families. Since the ceasefire was implemented, the UN and its partners have reached nearly all residents with food aid, providing over a month of rations to most families. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF have issued warnings about the potential spread of polio due to deteriorating sanitation and overcrowding in Gaza’s shelters.

The UN is also assisting in the restoration of health facilities and increasing vaccination efforts. A polio vaccination campaign will resume on Saturday, and the UN Population Fund has distributed nearly 2,400 postpartum kits to hospitals in Gaza.

Focus on a Two-State Solution and Ceasefire

The UN continues to call for irreversible progress toward a two-state solution and a permanent ceasefire in the region. Despite ongoing challenges, international efforts to provide humanitarian aid and protect vulnerable populations are intensifying.