Sourav Ganguly’s convoy meets with minor accident on NH in Bengal; ex-cricketer safe

Sourav Ganguly’s Convoy Involved in Minor Road Accident Near Singur, West Bengal

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket team captain and ex-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, was involved in a minor road accident on the National Highway near Singur in the Hooghly district of West Bengal late on Thursday night.

Thankfully, the cricketing legend was unharmed, and both Ganguly and his driver emerged from the incident without any injuries.

No Injuries or Major Damage Reported

According to the district police superintendent, Kamanasish Sen, there were no reports of injury to anyone involved in the accident. The vehicle carrying the former cricketer also sustained no major damage. The accident was brief, with the waiting time for Ganguly’s vehicle on the National Highway lasting no more than 10 minutes.

Chain Reaction Crash Following Sudden Braking

The incident occurred when the driver of Ganguly’s vehicle had to apply a sudden brake to avoid a truck that was attempting to overtake them. The sudden stop led to a chain reaction, with the car behind Ganguly’s vehicle colliding into it.

Additional vehicles following the convoy also collided into one another, creating a series of accidents. Fortunately, Ganguly’s luxury vehicle, equipped with advanced safety features, was not significantly impacted by the collision, ensuring the safety of its passenger.

Ganguly Continues His Journey After Accident

After the accident, Ganguly’s vehicle proceeded towards Durgapur in East Burdwan district, where he was scheduled to attend a function. As per the latest updates, Ganguly successfully attended the function in Burdwan and has since returned to Kolkata.

Previous Legal Controversy: Land Lease Issue

In recent news, Ganguly had made headlines in mid-August of the previous year when a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court instructed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit regarding a 350-acre land lease to Ganguly for setting up a factory in West Midnapore district. The court also questioned whether the land lease was granted through a formal tender process.