India-U.S. Workforce Coalition to Empower Underserved Communities through Skill Development

Hyderabad: In a landmark initiative aimed at empowering underserved communities, the India-U.S. Workforce Coalition, a Murli-centered project, was announced. This project is designed to upskill individuals to meet future workplace demands and is supported by several key organizations, including the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT), the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, and the U.S. Government.

Leading the project is Prof. Anantha Sudhakar Babbilli, who is currently visiting India to identify partner institutions. Prof. Babbilli, who addressed the media in Hyderabad on Saturday, emphasized that the partnership seeks to create and empower youth from historically disadvantaged communities in both India and the U.S. The focus is on preparing them for tomorrow’s challenges through skill development in advanced manufacturing, global health, and infrastructure.

The initiative will leverage community colleges in both countries to provide students with essential skills in high-demand areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, sustainable development, and entrepreneurship. Through interdisciplinary, hands-on training, students will gain industry-specific knowledge and human endurance skills, ensuring their relevance in future job markets. Additionally, the program will provide teachers with the latest curricula and methodologies to enhance their teaching capabilities.

The project also aims to collaborate with the management of community colleges in both countries to develop industry-specific certifications and credentials.

As part of the first phase, the coalition has signed MoUs with Telangana University, Little Flower Degree College, and Boys Town Industrial Training Institute, where the youth will receive training. The initiative has also garnered support from several companies as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts. Notably, Cognizant Philanthropies is sponsoring key elements of the partnership.

This collaborative project is poised to bridge the skills gap, enabling youth to play a significant role in driving growth and innovation in both nations.