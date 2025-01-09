Business

Indian Stock Market Ends Lower as Q3 Results Season Kicks Off

India’s benchmark indices closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by selling in IT, PSU banks, financial services, pharma, and auto sectors as the Q3 FY25 results season commenced.

Fouzia Farhana9 January 2025 - 16:45
Indian Stock Market Ends Lower as Q3 Results Season Kicks Off
Indian Stock Market Ends Lower as Q3 Results Season Kicks Off

Mumbai: India’s benchmark indices closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by selling in IT, PSU banks, financial services, pharma, and auto sectors as the Q3 FY25 results season commenced.

Market Performance

  • Sensex: Ended at 77,620.21, down by 528.28 points (0.68%).
  • Nifty: Closed at 23,526.50, down by 162.45 points (0.69%).
  • Nifty Bank: Declined to 49,503.5, losing 331.55 points (0.67%).
  • Nifty Midcap 100: Dropped to 55,745.90, down by 524.70 points (0.93%).
  • Nifty Smallcap 100: Closed at 18,118.35, down by 247.30 points (1.35%).

Expert Insights

Market experts attributed the decline to weak performance across Asian markets and cautious investor sentiment fueled by a sell-off in US bonds.

Also Read: Indian Stock Market Closes in Green as HMPV Fears Ease

“Domestically, the FMCG sector outperformed, while other sectors saw declines, reflecting modest expectations for Q3 earnings improvements,” they noted.

Sectoral Highlights

  • Top Gainers: FMCG and Consumption sectors.
  • Declining Sectors: IT, PSU banks, financial services, pharma, and auto.

BSE Market Breadth

  • Advancers: 1,210 shares ended in green.
  • Decliners: 2,750 shares closed in red.
  • Unchanged: 107 shares.

Top Gainers and Losers

SENSEX FALLS 1 Indian Stock Market Ends Lower as Q3 Results Season Kicks Off

Top Gainers:

  • Nestle India
  • Hindustan Unilever Limited
  • M&M
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Asian Paints
  • Bharti Airtel
  • ITC

Top Losers:

  • Zomato
  • Tata Steel
  • NTPC
  • L&T
  • Tata Motors
  • HDFC Bank
  • TCS
  • SBI
  • Tech Mahindra

Institutional Activity

  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs): Net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹3,362.18 crore on January 8.
  • Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs): Net buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹2,716.28 crore on the same day.

Technical Analysis

The Nifty index closed slightly above its critical support at 23,500, forming a bearish candlestick below the 200-day EMA.

SENSEX NIFTY 1 Indian Stock Market Ends Lower as Q3 Results Season Kicks Off
  • Support Level: 23,500.
  • Resistance Level: 23,800.

“A breach below 23,500 would signal further downside, validating a sell-on-rise strategy. Conversely, holding this support may lead to consolidation,” said Vatsal Bhuva of LKP Securities.

Investors are advised to remain cautious as markets digest Q3 earnings results and global cues.

Source
IANS
Tags
Fouzia Farhana9 January 2025 - 16:45

Related Articles

TCS Reports 11.95% Jump in Q3 Net Profit to Rs 12,380 Crore

TCS Reports 11.95% Jump in Q3 Net Profit to Rs 12,380 Crore

9 January 2025 - 17:35
Indian Stock Market Opens Lower as Q3 Results Season Begins

Indian Stock Market Opens Lower as Q3 Results Season Begins

9 January 2025 - 10:02
18% GST on Used Car Sales – New Rule Explained

18% GST on Used Car Sales – New Rule Explained

8 January 2025 - 17:34
Indian Railways Hits Major Milestone: 76% of Budget Spent with 3 Months Left – What’s Next?

Indian Railways Hits Major Milestone: 76% of Budget Spent with 3 Months Left – What’s Next?

8 January 2025 - 16:01
Back to top button