Indian Stock Market Closes in Green as HMPV Fears Ease

Mumbai: India’s domestic stock market ended higher on Tuesday, supported by positive global cues and easing concerns over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

Increased surveillance and clarity around HMPV have calmed investor sentiment, leading to gains across multiple sectors.

Key Index Performance

Sensex: Closed at 78,199.11 , up by 234.12 points (0.30%).

Closed at , up by 234.12 points (0.30%). Nifty 50: Settled at 23,707.90 , gaining 91.85 points (0.39%).

Settled at , gaining 91.85 points (0.39%). Nifty Bank: Ended at 50,202.15 , up 280.15 points (0.56%).

Ended at , up 280.15 points (0.56%). Nifty Midcap 100: Gained 502.35 points (0.89%) to close at 56,869.3 .

Gained 502.35 points (0.89%) to close at . Nifty Smallcap 100: Rose 248.20 points (1.35%) to close at 18,673.45.

Sectoral and Stock Highlights

Top Gaining Sectors: Metals Media Energy Commodities PSU Banks Financial Services Pharma FMCG

Top Gainers in Sensex:

Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, and SBI.

Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, and SBI. Top Losers in Sensex:

Zomato, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, and Bajaj Finserv.

Market Breadth on BSE

Advancing Stocks: 2,627

2,627 Declining Stocks: 1,356

1,356 Unchanged Stocks: 103

Expert Insights

Market analysts noted a partial recovery from Monday’s sell-off, driven by easing concerns over HMPV and positive global cues. However, caution prevailed as investors awaited the first advance estimates for India’s FY25 GDP.

Key factors influencing the market:

FII Activity: Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹2,575.06 crore on January 6. DII Activity: Domestic institutional investors bought equities worth ₹5,749.65 crore on the same day. Near-Term Outlook: Ongoing FII selling due to a stronger dollar, rising US bond yields, and limited expectations for rate cuts could keep the market in a cautious zone.

Expert Recommendations

“Investors should monitor price action carefully as the market approaches critical support and resistance levels. A cautious stance is advised ahead of the upcoming earnings season,” market experts recommended.