India’s Digital Payment Revolution Draws Global Attention: Centre

New Delhi:The Government of India has announced that over 460 million Indians are actively using digital payments, marking a significant milestone in the country’s financial transformation. This revelation comes as part of a booklet released to commemorate 11 years of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting India’s growing digital footprint, the government noted that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recorded a staggering 1,830.151 crore transactions worth ₹24.77 lakh crore in March 2025 alone. The Centre emphasized that the Indian digital payment ecosystem has not only revolutionized domestic transactions but is also being integrated with payment systems across various countries.

Currently, around 460 million users and 6.5 million merchants are leveraging digital platforms for everyday transactions, including micro-payments. The government stated that nearly 50% of these transactions fall under the small and micro-payment category, reflecting the widespread adoption even at grassroots levels.

On the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) front, the Centre highlighted its success in improving transparency, curbing corruption, and ensuring timely delivery of welfare benefits. By linking Aadhaar to welfare schemes and eliminating ineligible beneficiaries, the government claims to have saved ₹3.48 lakh crore between 2015 and 2023.

In the past 11 years, crores of Indian families have gained access to basic financial services, including bank accounts and insurance. As per government data, 55.22 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, and 51 crore individuals have been enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

The Centre concluded that this digital leap has not only made governance more efficient but also empowered millions by ensuring direct access to financial services.