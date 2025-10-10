Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme: Telangana Set to Distribute 64 Lakh Sarees Statewide

Hyderabad: Handloom and Textiles Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao have declared that handloom workers will enter a promising new chapter under the Congress administration, with plans to distribute Indiramma Mahila Shakti sarees throughout the state in the near future.

The Minister conducted a review meeting with the Principal Secretary of the Handloom and Textiles department, Sailaja Ramaiyar, along with senior officials from Textiles Tesco at the Secretariat on Friday.

To facilitate the distribution of 64,69,192 Mahila Shakti sarees across Telangana, approximately 4.34 crore meters of fabric are needed. Of that, around 3.65 crore meters have been produced by power loom workers. To date, 33.35 lakh sarees have been delivered to district-level warehouses, Tummala Nageswara Rao said.

He also noted that the Indira Mahila Shakti initiative has created job opportunities for 6,900 weavers for a duration of six to eight months for saree production, with their monthly earnings ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 22,000.

The Minister issued instructions to the officials to complete the production and supply of Indira Mahila Shakti sarees by November 15 and move them to the district godowns to prepare them for distribution.

Tummala directed the officials to expedite the process regarding the loan waiver of handloom workers. He issued orders to complete the verification process as soon as possible and deposit the money in their accounts. Tummala said that 6,780 handloom workers will be freed from debt with a personal loan waiver of up to one lakh rupees.

The Minister also issued instructions to the officials to immediately start work to shift the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, which is currently being temporarily operated in Hyderabad, to the Pochampally Handloom Park in Yadradri Bhuvanagiri district.