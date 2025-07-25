Indiramma housing scheme progresses rapidly: Over 1.7 lakh houses under construction, 5,000 nearing completions

Hyderabad: The Indiramma Housing scheme is making significant strides across Telangana, with construction activity in full swing.

So far, construction work has begun on approximately 1.74 lakh houses, with 57,000 of them already sanctioned. Of these, 5,000 homes are nearing completion and will soon be ready for occupancy, Housing Corporation Managing Director V P Gautam said in a statement on Friday.

He noted that the sanctioned houses were approved just two months ago and work has progressed at an impressive pace. The current phase of the scheme has prioritised the poorest of the poor, ensuring that the most vulnerable receive housing support first.

The government has already released Rs 386.12 crore to beneficiaries who adhered to construction guidelines, with funds directly deposited into their bank accounts every Monday. In the latest disbursement alone, around Rs 115 crore was released.

Gautam further stated that among the ongoing constructions, work on 57,000 houses is at advanced stages. Walls are up and ready for slab laying in many cases, while around 8,000 houses have reached the slab stage. About 5,000 houses are close to completion, and large-scale housewarming ceremonies are being planned.

To ensure fairness and adherence to guidelines, the Housing Corporation conducted a 360-degree review using technology. During this exercise, discrepancies were identified in the details of about 20,000 selected beneficiaries. These were subsequently re-verified through field-level inspections by respective district collectors. As a result, 18,000 beneficiaries were confirmed as eligible, while around 1,900 were found ineligible due to reasons such as owning RCC slab houses, being government employees, or having previously received homes under other housing schemes.

Gautam clarified that the reports circulating in some media outlets suggesting that 20,000 beneficiaries had their houses cancelled are baseless. He affirmed that only ineligible cases were excluded, and instructions have been given to district collectors to identify and allocate houses to other eligible poor families in their place.

He reiterated that the government’s aim is to ensure that every eligible individual receives a house under the Indiramma housing scheme at various stages of implementation.