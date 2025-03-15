Injured Neymar Ruled Out of Brazil World Cup Qualifiers

Veteran forward Neymar will miss Brazil’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina due to a thigh injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Friday.

The 33-year-old, who has been sidelined from international duty since October 2023 due to a knee injury, has been replaced by teenage Real Madrid forward Endrick, reports Xinhua.

Neymar Expresses Disappointment

“The return seemed so close, but unfortunately, I won’t be able to wear the most important shirt in the world for the moment,” Neymar wrote on Instagram.

“We had long conversations, and everyone knows my desire to return, but we agreed that it’s best not to take any risks and prepare as best as possible to completely eradicate the injury,” he added.

Brazil’s Upcoming Fixtures

March 20: Brazil vs. Colombia (Brasilia)

(Brasilia) March 25: Brazil vs. Argentina (Buenos Aires)

Currently, the five-time world champions sit fifth in the 10-team South American group, with 18 points from 12 matches, trailing leaders Argentina by seven points.

Neymar’s Recent Performance

Since his return to Santos from Al-Hilal in January, Neymar has showcased glimpses of his best form. In seven matches, he has scored three goals—including a stunning direct strike from a corner kick—and provided three assists in the Brazilian top flight.

Squad Changes

The CBF also announced two additional squad changes:

Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri replaces Manchester City’s Ederson

replaces Flamengo defender Alex Sandro replaces Flamengo right-back Danilo

Meanwhile, Endrick, who has 13 caps and three goals for Brazil, has netted six goals in 28 matches for Real Madrid this season.