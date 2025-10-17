Interstate Drug Racket Busted: 5.1 Kg Hashish Oil Worth ₹1.15 Crore Seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the Special Operations Team (SOT) Malkajgiri and Ghatkesar Police have busted an interstate drug racket and seized 5.1 kg of Hashish Oil worth Rs. 1.15 crore. A 17-year-old boy from Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Andhra Pradesh, was apprehended while transporting the contraband from Odisha to Hyderabad.

The accused had collected the drugs from Debendra Jhodia alias Srinu of Chitrakonda, Odisha, who remains absconding. The juvenile was caught at Ghatkesar railway station with the Hashish Oil concealed in a backpack.

Police said the boy, a school dropout, was lured into the trade by Jhodia for easy money. It is estimated that 40 to 50 kg of Ganja is required to prepare 1 kg of Hashish Oil. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Ghatkesar Police Station. Efforts are on to nab the main accused.

Authorities cautioned the public about the severe health risks of Hashish Oil, which include nausea, sensory distortion, cardiovascular issues, depression, and potential brain damage. The police also reminded that under the NDPS Act, procuring, selling, or consuming narcotic substances can lead to imprisonment of up to 10 years or even the death penalty under Section 31A of the Act.

Rachakonda Police appealed to the citizens to stay away from narcotics and help build a drug-free society.

The above operation was carried out under the supervision of G. Sudheer Babu, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, and the guidance of P.V. Padmaja, DCP Malkajgiri, A. Ramana Reddy, DCP SOT-I (Malkajgiri and Bhongir), and N. Narsimha Reddy, ADCP SOT-I. The field operation was led by Inspector P. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, P. Vasudev (SIP), and the SOT Malkajgiri team, along with M. Balaswamy, Inspector Ghatkesar, who investigated the case.