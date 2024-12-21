iPhone Accidentally Dropped into Temple Donation Box, Authorities Refuse to Return It, Offer Data Access

A peculiar incident at the Arul-mugu Kandaswamy temple near Chennai has sparked widespread debate. A devotee accidentally dropped his iPhone into the temple’s donation box, or hundi, and was told that the device now belonged to the deity. Despite his immediate request for the phone’s return, the temple authorities maintained that any item in the hundi was considered an offering to the god and could not be retrieved. However, they did offer the devotee, identified as Dinesh, his SIM card and access to his data.

The incident occurred when Dinesh, a devotee, visited the popular Arul-mugu Kandaswamy temple in Thiruporur. As he attempted to make a monetary donation, his iPhone slipped from his pocket and fell into the hundi. He immediately requested the phone’s return, but temple officials explained that according to tradition, anything placed in the hundi becomes the deity’s property and cannot be returned.

The situation became more complicated when Dinesh filed a complaint with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) officials, asking to be notified when the hundi would be opened. According to temple protocol, the hundi is opened only once every two months to collect donations.

After a wait of several days, the hundi was opened on Friday, and Dinesh arrived at the temple in hopes of retrieving his phone. However, despite his persistent efforts, the temple authorities upheld their stance and refused to return the iPhone. Instead, they offered him the opportunity to retrieve his SIM card and download essential data from the device. Dinesh, who had already obtained a new SIM card, left the temple without further action regarding the phone.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Admit to Pushing MPs During Parliament Protest?

Temple Executive Officer Kumaravel explained the temple’s position: “We are not clear whether the devotee dropped the phone as an offering or if it was an accident. The hundi is protected with an iron fence, making it difficult for items to be retrieved once inside.”

अब भगवान को आईफोन की क्या जरूरत होगी??

अब आईफोन की जरूरत भगवान को हे की मंदिर प्रशासन को ?



A devotee's iPhone accidentally fell into the temple's coin box.. The temple administration refused to return it, saying it belonged to the temple… The devotee went blind.. #Tiruporur |… pic.twitter.com/8GbW6hRaga — Kamal Hasaaan (parody) (@h_kamal1007) December 21, 2024

The unusual incident has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media. Many users found the situation humorous, with one person comparing it to a similar scene in the Bollywood film PK starring Aamir Khan. Another user joked, “Even God is shocked by the priest’s behavior,” others expressed concern over the temple’s refusal to return the device, calling it “unjustified.”

The story has raised questions about the temple’s policies on offerings and the ethical implications of treating personal property as a religious offering. While some supporters of the temple’s stance argue that it is a matter of tradition, others have called for a more nuanced approach, suggesting that the iPhone, clearly an accidental drop, should not be considered a formal offering.

As the incident continues to garner attention, it remains unclear whether the temple will reconsider its policies regarding accidental donations or if this unique case will stand as an example of the sometimes-conflicting nature of religious practices and modern technology.