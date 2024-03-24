Sports

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Hosts Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Jaipur: Hosts Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Related Stories
BCCI announces release of Request for Proposals for staging IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony
IPL 2023: Stoinis’ unbeaten 89, Mohsin’s final over show keep LSG in playoff race
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals
Shreyas Iyer Makes a Comeback as Captain for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, Nitish Rana Appointed Vice-Captain
IPL 2023: SRH’s batting has let them down, feels Anil Kumble

The two teams have faced each other thrice in the tournament. Lucknow have won once while Rajasthan emerged victorious on two occasions. In the last match between the two sides, LSG beat Rajasthan by 10 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal has been given his LSG cap in the team huddle.

After winning the toss. RR Sanju Samson said, “Looks like a good batting wicket, we were ok to do both, but we’ve a different combination today. Coming back to Jaipur gives positive vibes in the dressing room. Riyan Parag will be our number 4, Jos Buttler, Simron Hetmyer, Trent Boult are there foreign players- Powell could come in as an impact player.”

On the other hand, LSG skipper KL Rahul said, “We would have batted first as well, but the wicket does look good. I’m happy to be back on the field, injury has become my best friend over the last couple of years, but it makes you hungry and perform much better when you’re back. Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis and Naveen-ul-Haq are our four overseas options.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Back to top button