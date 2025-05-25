IPL 2025: Sameer Rizvi’s Quick Fifty Helps Delhi Capitals Beat Punjab Kings in Exciting Match

Jaipur: In a thrilling conclusion to their IPL 2025 campaign, the Delhi Capitals (DC) chased down a daunting 207-run target to defeat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets on Saturday. The highlight of the match was a scintillating maiden half-century by 21-year-old Sameer Rizvi, who remained unbeaten on 58 off just 25 balls, guiding his team home in 19.3 overs.

Sameer Rizvi Shines with Match-Winning Knock

Young sensation Sameer Rizvi played a match-defining role with his fearless batting. His explosive innings, which included five sixes and three fours, sealed the game for DC and capped off a highly promising season for the youngster.

Karun Nair Returns with Impactful 44

Earlier in the innings, Karun Nair, recently recalled to the Indian Test squad after eight years, made a valuable contribution with a quickfire 44 off 27 balls. His timely knock provided the stability Delhi needed during a tricky phase of the chase.

DC’s Top Order Sets Platform

KL Rahul (35 off 21) and stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis (23 off 15) gave DC a flying start, adding 55 runs in less than six overs. Though both fell to soft dismissals, their contributions ensured the asking rate stayed manageable.

Punjab Kings Set Stiff Target with Iyer-Stoinis Blitz

PBKS posted a formidable 206/8, thanks to a brisk 53 off 34 balls from Shreyas Iyer and a late blitz by Marcus Stoinis, who hammered 44 not out off just 16 deliveries. Stoinis’ fireworks in the final overs proved critical in pushing PBKS past 200.

Mustafizur and Nigam Impress with the Ball

Among DC’s bowlers, Mustafizur Rahman (3/33) and Vipraj Nigam (2/38) were standout performers, pegging back the PBKS batting order at crucial junctures. Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with two wickets despite going for runs.

Fashionable Finish for DC’s IPL 2025 Campaign

With this victory, Delhi Capitals ended their season on a high note. While they may not have qualified for the playoffs, young stars like Sameer Rizvi and emerging bowlers like Vipraj Nigam have given fans plenty to cheer for—and hope for the future.