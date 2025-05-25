Nandini Gupta Shines in Traditional Attire at Miss World Fashion Show

New Delhi: India’s pride, Nandini Gupta, has successfully entered the Top 40 finalists of the prestigious Miss World 2025 pageant, with just one challenge round remaining before the grand finale. Although she has yet to win any of the fast-track rounds, Nandini remains in contention and continues to receive immense support from Indian fans.

Miss India Shines in Top Model Fashion Show at HITEX

Nandini turned heads at the Top Model Fashion Show held at HITEX, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Wearing a Patola lehenga, she impressed the judges with her elegant catwalk, and later, dazzled in a modern designer outfit. Competing in the Asia-Oceania group, she secured a spot in the Top-8, but the winner’s title went to New Zealand’s contestant.

Telangana Culture in Global Spotlight

The event was a cultural celebration, reflecting Telangana’s rich textile heritage. Contestants from across the globe walked the ramp in Pochampally sarees, Gadwal silk, Gollabhama prints, and traditional lehengas, showcasing India’s artistry to an international audience.

Prominent designers from Telangana styled the contestants in two rounds — one with traditional attire, and another with contemporary fashion. The combined scores determined the round winners.

A notable moment occurred when a Japanese contestant slipped on the runway due to her long skirt and high heels but quickly recovered, earning applause for her composure.

Global Recognition for Indian Handlooms

Fashion designer Archana Kochhar, who curated many of the traditional outfits, stated:

“I am proud to collaborate with Telangana handloom weavers. Events like these give our fabrics international exposure and market potential.”

Judges at the event praised the fusion of tradition and modernity, applauding the efforts to bring Indian handlooms to the global stage.

Fast Track Winners Announced

While Nandini Gupta didn’t win in the Top Model category, winners were announced for each continent:

Asia-Oceania : Samantha Pool (New Zealand)

: Samantha Pool (New Zealand) Africa : Jolise Janssen von Rensberg (South Africa)

: Jolise Janssen von Rensberg (South Africa) Americas-Caribbean : Valeria Perez (Puerto Rico)

: Valeria Perez (Puerto Rico) Europe: Maria Melynchenko (Ukraine)

Interestingly, none of these winners currently feature in the Top-40 list, underscoring the unpredictable and competitive nature of the pageant.