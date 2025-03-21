IPL’s Enduring Legends: 9 Players Who Have Been Around Since the Beginning

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has evolved dramatically since its inaugural season in 2008. What began as an ambitious experiment has transformed into one of the most lucrative and competitive T20 leagues globally.

Over the years, players have come and gone, but a select few have remained constant, proving their mettle season after season. As we approach IPL 2025, some legendary cricketers from that very first season continue to leave an indelible mark on the tournament.

Let’s take a closer look at these icons that have stood the test of time.

Matches: 264 | Runs: 5243 | Strike Rate: 137.53

Teams: Chennai Super Kings (2008-2015, 2018-present), Rising Pune Supergiants (2016-2017)

Titles: 5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)

MS Dhoni is synonymous with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Indian cricket. He has been a pillar of consistency and leadership, guiding CSK to five IPL titles. His unparalleled ability to make crucial decisions under pressure has made him the most successful captain in IPL history. Even in IPL 2025, Dhoni remains a crucial presence in the team, ensuring that CSK continues to dominate.

Matches: 252 | Runs: 8004 | Strike Rate: 131.97

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore (2008-present)

Titles: 0 | Finals: 3 (2009, 2011, 2016)

Virat Kohli has been the face of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the beginning. Despite never having won an IPL trophy, he remains the league’s highest run-scorer, amassing over 8000 runs. His 2016 season, where he scored a record 973 runs, is still unmatched. As he enters IPL 2025, Kohli’s hunger for an elusive title continues to drive him forward.

Matches: 257 | Runs: 6628 | Strike Rate: 131.14

Teams: Deccan Chargers (2008-2010), Mumbai Indians (2011-present)

Titles: 6 (2009, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)

Rohit Sharma transitioned from a talented youngster at Deccan Chargers to Mumbai Indians’ most successful captain. His leadership has helped MI clinch six IPL titles, making them one of the most dominant franchises. His batting prowess and tactical acumen have ensured that he remains one of the most valuable players in the tournament.

Matches: 171 | Runs: 3850 | Strike Rate: 121.10

Teams: MI (2008), RCB (2009-2010), PWI (2011-2013), KKR (2014-2017, 2024-present), SRH (2018-2022), DC (2023)

Titles: 1 (2014)

Manish Pandey’s defining moment came in the 2014 final, where his 94-run knock helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win the title. His journey across multiple franchises has been one of resilience and adaptability. Though he has never been the star player, his ability to stabilize the middle order has kept him relevant.

Matches: 185 | Runs: 4642 | Strike Rate: 123.42

Teams: MI (2008-2010), RR (2011-2015, 2018-2019), RPSG (2016-2017), DC (2020), KKR (2022), CSK (2023-2024), KKR (Present)

Titles: 1 (2023)

Ajinkya Rahane has reinvented himself over the years, shifting from a technically sound batter to an aggressive stroke player. His stint with CSK in 2023 saw him adopt a fearless approach, contributing significantly to their title win. Now at KKR, he leads the team with the experience of a seasoned campaigner.

Matches: 212 | Wickets: 180 | Economy: 7.12

Teams: CSK (2008-2015, Present), RPSG (2016), KXIP (2018-2019), DC (2020-2021), RR (2022-2024)

Titles: 2 (2010, 2011)

Ashwin has been an innovator in the IPL, consistently finding ways to stay ahead of the game. Whether it’s captaining Punjab Kings or employing unique tactics, he is always in the spotlight. His return to CSK brings him back to where it all started, making IPL 2025 another chapter in his illustrious career.

Matches: 240 | Runs: 2959 | Strike Rate: 129.78 | Wickets: 160 | Economy: 7.62

Teams: RR (2008-2009), Kochi Tuskers Kerala (2011), CSK (2012-2015, 2018-present), GL (2016-2017)

Titles: 4 (2008, 2018, 2021, 2023)

Jadeja started as a rising star for Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and has since become one of the best all-rounders in IPL history. His heroics in the 2023 final, where he sealed the win for CSK with a last-ball boundary, remain unforgettable. As a bowler, fielder, and finisher, he continues to be a crucial asset.

Matches: 110 | Wickets: 92 | Economy: 8.24

Teams: KKR (2008-2010), Deccan Chargers (2011-2012), SRH (2013-2015), RPSG (2016), KXIP (2017), DC (2019-2024), GT (Present)

Titles: 0 | Finals: 0

Ishant Sharma may not be a T20 specialist, but his experience has kept him in the IPL for over a decade. Despite moving across multiple franchises, he has often been relied upon for his ability to provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures.

Matches: 14 | Wickets: 7 | Economy: 8.92

Teams: MI (2008), KXIP (2016-2017), LSG (2023), RCB (2024-Present)

Titles: 0 | Finals: 0

Swapnil Singh’s career trajectory is unlike any other in this list. Despite being a part of IPL since 2008, he made his mark much later, earning a key role in RCB’s 2023 campaign. His resurgence has proven that persistence pays off.

