iQOO to launch Z10R smartphone in India soon: Check expected specs, more

India: Smartphone brand iQOO is preparing to launch a new mid-range device, the iQOO Z10R, as part of its Z10 series in India. Recent leaks have revealed key design elements and specifications, hinting at a stylish device with powerful performance and competitive pricing. Although the company hasn’t officially confirmed the launch date, reports suggest the Z10R could debut by the end of July or early August.

iQOO Z10R First Look and Design Features

Leaked renders suggest that the iQOO Z10R will feature a curved AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, and signature Aura lights for added style. The phone is also expected to support 4K video recording, making it a compelling choice in the budget to mid-range category.

Also Read: Hayley Matthews Named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for June 2024

iQOO Z10R Specifications (Expected)

According to industry rumours and early listings, the iQOO Z10R may be a rebranded version of the Vivo T4R. Here’s what we know so far:

Display : 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED

: 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Refresh Rate : 120Hz

: 120Hz Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 7400

: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 RAM : Up to 12GB

: Up to 12GB Storage : Up to 256GB

: Up to 256GB Rear Cameras : Dual setup with 50MP primary sensor

: Dual setup with 50MP primary sensor Front Camera : 32MP for selfies and video calls

: 32MP for selfies and video calls Video Recording : 4K capability

: 4K capability Software: Likely to run on Funtouch OS based on Android 14

These details are not confirmed officially and are based on leaks, including a Geekbench listing (model number vivo I2410).

iQOO Z10R Launch Timeline in India

While no official launch date has been confirmed, sources close to the matter suggest the iQOO Z10R may launch by late July or early August 2025. iQOO is expected to announce the date soon with teasers or official event listin

iQOO Z10R Price Range in India (Tipped)

The iQOO Z10R is expected to be priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000, making it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. It is tipped to launch initially in a Blue colour variant, with more options likely to follow.

Final Thoughts

If the leaks hold true, the iQOO Z10R could bring flagship-like features at an affordable price, especially with its curved AMOLED display, 4K recording, and powerful MediaTek chipset. As consumers await official confirmation, the Z10R is already generating buzz as one of the most anticipated upcoming smartphones in its segment.