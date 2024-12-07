Is TikTok on the Brink of Being Banned in the U.S. by 2025?

TikTok’s U.S. future hangs in the balance as a federal appeals court recently upheld a law mandating that the platform’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divest its U.S. operations or face a ban. With the deadline set for January 19, 2025, the clock is ticking for the social media giant and its 170 million American users. While TikTok plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, the ruling has left creators, businesses, and users grappling with the app’s uncertain fate.

What Does the Ban Entail?

If TikTok fails to comply with the new regulations, app stores may face hefty fines for hosting it post-deadline. Existing users might still access the app, but without updates, its functionality could eventually deteriorate. ByteDance has consistently refused to separate TikTok from its Chinese ownership, arguing that such a ban would infringe on free speech and silence millions of voices.

TikTok spokesperson Michael Hughes stated, “The TikTok ban, unless stopped, will silence over 170 million Americans and others worldwide.” The company plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the decision or at least delay the enforcement.

Will the Supreme Court Intervene?

The upcoming Supreme Court appeal could temporarily halt the ban through a stay, allowing the app to continue operating until a final verdict is reached. Legal experts, however, believe TikTok faces an uphill battle. With national security concerns central to the case, the court’s conservative majority may side with the government.

Josh Schiller, a legal expert, noted, “The court’s conservative composition and its focus on national security make it likely that the law will be upheld.” Alternatively, the Supreme Court may decline to review the case altogether, leaving the lower court’s ruling intact.

Political Intervention: A Ray of Hope?

President-elect Donald Trump, set to take office a day after the ban deadline, could provide a lifeline for TikTok. Interestingly, while Trump initially sought to ban TikTok during his previous term, he recently indicated a change in stance, stating in a TikTok video that he would “never ban” the app.

However, his options are limited. Trump could direct the attorney general not to enforce the ban or declare that ByteDance’s actions qualify as divestiture under the law. Both approaches are legally uncertain and could face challenges in court.

President Joe Biden could also extend the deadline by 90 days but has shown no inclination to do so.

Creators and Businesses Prepare for the Worst

The looming ban has left TikTok creators and businesses anxious. Many rely on the platform for income, audience engagement, and business operations. Lifestyle content creator Carrie Berk expressed her concerns, saying, “TikTok is a huge part of my livelihood. The idea of it disappearing is daunting.”

Others have urged their followers to connect on alternative platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Threads. Content strategist Keenya Kelly remains cautiously optimistic, stating, “I don’t think TikTok will be completely banned, but changes are inevitable.”

Some creators have already started transitioning their audiences to other platforms, aware of TikTok’s precarious position. Chris Burkett, a creator with over 1.3 million followers, remarked, “There’s no longevity for TikTok in the U.S.”

Broader Implications

TikTok’s potential ban could disrupt the digital ecosystem, especially for small businesses and creators who rely on its unique algorithm and monetization tools. TikTok Shop, the platform’s commerce feature, has become a critical marketplace for many.

The platform’s unprecedented reach and influence have made it a focal point for U.S. lawmakers concerned about data privacy and national security. The Congressional law mandating ByteDance’s divestiture reflects these fears, but its enforcement could have significant economic and social repercussions.