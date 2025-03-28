ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Eye Semifinal Spot in High-Stakes Clash Against Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC Face Off in Crucial Playoff Match

Bengaluru FC will host Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the first single-legged knockout game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoffs this Saturday. Both teams are fighting for a coveted semifinal spot, making this encounter a high-stakes battle.

Bengaluru FC’s Solid Season and Mumbai City FC’s Playoff Push

Bengaluru FC finished third in the league standings, accumulating 38 points from 24 games, including 11 wins and five draws. They will be looking to build on their strong regular-season performance as they host Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, secured a place in the top-six with a crucial 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC in their final match of the regular season. The Islanders are now aiming to reach the semifinals, hoping for another successful outing at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Bengaluru FC’s Struggles Against Mumbai City FC

Bengaluru FC enter this matchup with a poor record against Mumbai City FC, having lost four of their previous five meetings. The only previous playoff encounter between these two teams was in the 2022-23 season, where Bengaluru FC triumphed in a penalty shootout in the semifinals.

Mumbai City FC has been defensively solid, keeping a clean sheet in their last four meetings with Bengaluru FC and scoring eight goals in that span. A shutout in this match would equal their record of five games without conceding against East Bengal FC between December 2020 and 2022.

Key Matchups and Tactical Considerations

Bengaluru FC’s passing game has been impressive this season, averaging a shot every 35.2 passes, the highest in ISL 2024-25. Mumbai City FC will need to disrupt their passing sequences to prevent Bengaluru FC from generating dangerous attacks.

Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC’s talisman, remains a key threat. He has scored eight goals in ISL playoffs, the most by any player in competition history. With his excellent form in recent playoff appearances, Chhetri could be a concern for Mumbai City’s defense.

Mumbai’s Strong Playoff Form and Coaching Milestones

Mumbai City FC is on a four-match playoff winning streak, the longest such streak by any team in ISL history. With a win, head coach Petr Kratky will match Sergio Lobera for the second-most playoff wins (three) in ISL history, just behind Antonio Lopez (six wins).

Coaches’ Confidence Ahead of the Knockout Clash

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza remains confident in his team’s ability to handle the pressure of playoff football. “We know how to play these kinds of games,” said Zaragoza, emphasizing the importance of the match.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky echoed similar sentiments, stating, “We have worked hard to fix our shortcomings. This is a completely different competition, and we are playing for the ISL Cup.”

Head-to-Head Record

In 18 ISL meetings between the two sides, Bengaluru FC has won six times, while Mumbai City FC has emerged victorious on 10 occasions. Two matches have ended in draws, adding to the intense rivalry between the two clubs.

This upcoming match is set to be a thrilling encounter with both teams determined to advance to the semifinals.