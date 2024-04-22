Middle East

Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent October 7 attack

Tel Aviv (Israel): The Israeli military said on Monday that the head of its intelligence corps has resigned over Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Aharon Haliwa, the head of Israel’s military intelligence, becomes the first senior Israeli figure to step down over the failures surrounding Hamas’ attack.

Haliwa had said in October that he shouldered the blame for not preventing the attack, which broke through Israel’s vaunted defences.

