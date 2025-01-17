Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Confirms Deal for Hostage Release and Ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that a significant deal has been reached for the release of hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire, following extensive negotiations between Israeli officials and Hamas in Qatar. According to Israeli media, Netanyahu convened a security cabinet meeting to vote on the agreement, with a full cabinet session set to follow for official approval.

The agreement marks a major step in ending the 15-month-long conflict and involves the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the families of the remaining 98 hostages have been informed, and efforts are underway for their safe return.

While the deal had initially been announced on Wednesday by mediators from Qatar, the US, and Egypt, the approval process faced delays due to last-minute concerns.

Netanyahu’s office expressed frustrations earlier on Thursday over Hamas allegedly reneging on parts of the agreement, which caused a temporary hold-up in finalizing the ceasefire and hostage exchange. The deal has now been concluded, with preparations for the first group of hostages’ release expected to begin on Monday.

Despite the breakthrough, the deal’s approval is expected to be contentious within Netanyahu’s coalition government, with some members potentially opposing the terms and threatening to resign. However, Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to achieving all the objectives of the war, including the return of all hostages, whether living or deceased.

This deal brings hope of a temporary pause in the violence, with the phased release of both Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners being a key part of the agreement.