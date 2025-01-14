Israeli Strikes Kill 18 in Gaza, Including Women and Children, Amid Ceasefire Talks

Jerusalem: Israeli airstrikes in Gaza overnight resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people, including women and children, according to health officials in the region. These strikes come as Israeli and Hamas negotiators reportedly make progress toward finalizing a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the 15-month-long war and facilitating the release of dozens of hostages.

Strikes Target Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, Civilians Among the Victims

Two strikes in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah killed two women and their four children, ranging in age from just 1 month to 9 years old. One of the women was pregnant, and both she and the baby did not survive, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies. In the southern city of Khan Younis, a separate strike claimed the lives of 12 people, as confirmed by the European Hospital.

Israeli Military’s Position on Strikes

There was no immediate statement from the Israeli military regarding the strikes. Israel maintains that its operations target militants, accusing Hamas of hiding among civilians in shelters and displaced persons’ camps.

The Ongoing Conflict and the Toll on Gaza

The ongoing war, which began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, has already claimed over 46,000 Palestinian lives, the majority of whom are women and children. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the casualty figures do not differentiate between combatants and civilians, but the overwhelming majority of victims have been non-combatants.

Ceasefire Talks Progress Despite Escalating Violence

Despite the violence, sources suggest that talks between Israel and Hamas are nearing a conclusion, with hopes of a ceasefire and the release of hostages within the next few days. The conflict, which has devastated Gaza, continues to fuel tensions and humanitarian crises in the region.