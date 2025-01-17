Israel’s Netanyahu Leads Crucial Cabinet Talks to Approve Gaza Hostage Deal

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading a critical political-security cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Friday to discuss the approval of a deal aimed at releasing hostages held by militants in Gaza and implementing a ceasefire following intense negotiations between Israeli and Hamas officials in Qatar.

Cabinet Discussion on Hostage Deal

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed that the meeting began in the afternoon, following an earlier operational security assessment led by Netanyahu. The meeting focused on the details of the agreement and the necessary steps to implement it.

Netanyahu had called for the cabinet meeting after receiving confirmation from the negotiating team that agreements had been reached regarding the release of hostages. This discussion marks a crucial step in formalizing the deal, which will require government approval.

Hostage Release Notification and Timeline

The PMO issued a statement expressing appreciation for the negotiating team and others involved in reaching the deal. The families of the hostages have been informed of the progress made. According to the agreement, hostages could be released as soon as Sunday, pending cabinet and government approval.

Also Read: Will Israel’s Cabinet Approve the Ceasefire Deal? Hostages’ Fate Hangs in the Balance



If the deal is finalized, it would be a significant milestone in the ongoing conflict. Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of all hostages, both alive and deceased.

Negotiation Challenges and Progress

Despite earlier concerns over last-minute complications, including accusations from Netanyahu’s office that Hamas had reneged on parts of the deal, the PMO confirmed that progress had been made. These developments suggest that the agreement could lead to a ceasefire and the eventual return of hostages to Israel.

The World Watches as Negotiations Continue

As discussions continue, international attention remains on whether this deal will bring an end to the prolonged conflict and initiate the process of bringing hostages back to Israel.