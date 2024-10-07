IUML Party Demands Action Against Controversial Priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

Nizamabad: The IUML Party has formally requested the Commissioner of Police in Nizamabad to take immediate action against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for his provocative statements that may incite communal clashes, especially ahead of upcoming festivals.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner, the party highlighted the importance of upholding personal beliefs and faith as protected by the Indian Constitution. They expressed concerns about Narsinghanand’s history of making inflammatory comments about Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam), which they argue can lead to hostility and disrupt public peace.

The IUML Party cited several incidents, including multiple cases against Narsinghanand for hate speech, notably during a conclave in Haridwar in December 2021. They referenced a recent event on September 29 at Hindi Bhawan in Ghaziabad, where he allegedly repeated inflammatory remarks against Islam. The party emphasized that such blasphemous statements are unacceptable and could provoke violence among communities.

In their demands, the IUML Party called for:

Immediate arrest and declaration of Narsinghanand as a terrorist under the UAPA Act.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry into his followers’ group to deter hate speech.

Concrete measures to prevent anti-Islamic hate speech and maintain communal harmony.

The party urged the authorities to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati to uphold peace and brotherhood among different communities.

This appeal reflects the broader concerns within the community regarding the impact of hate speech on social harmony, especially in a diverse society like India.

