Iyer attains career-best fourth spot in T20I rankings after maiden T20I ton

New Delhi: India captain Shreyas Iyer has reached a career-high fourth position in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters after moving up three places following his impressive start to the five-match home series against the West Indies.

Iyer smashed his maiden T20I century in the series opener in Lucknow, earning a significant rise in the latest rankings. His ascent to fourth place means India now have three players inside the top four, with Ishan Kishan leading the list and Abhishek Sharma occupying second position.

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan sits third after achieving a career-best rating following an impressive performance against Sri Lanka.

Other batters making progress in the T20I rankings include Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, who climbed three places to 23rd, West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford, who rose 13 spots to share 24th position, and India’s Sanju Samson, who moved up four places to equal 27th.

Pakistan youngster Maaz Sadaqat also made a significant jump, rising from outside the top 100 to 45th following his performances in the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

In the bowling chart, the West Indies player Roston Chase climbed 24 places to 23rd following his performances against India. He also gained two spots to reach third in the T20I all-rounders’ rankings.

Pakistan’s Salman Mirza rose nine places to 14th in the T20I bowling rankings, while teammate Saim Ayub climbed eight spots to 54th.

There was also significant movement in the Test rankings following Australia’s 214-run victory over South Africa in the opening match of their three-Test series at Kingsmead in Durban.

Australia batter Matthew Renshaw was rewarded for his player of the match performance, which included 190 in the first innings and 82 in the second. The left-hander climbed from outside the top 100 to equal 49th in the Test batting rankings.

Former world No. 1 Marnus Labuschagne also moved up four places to 34th, while South Africa opener Aiden Markram climbed four spots to equal 10th.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood rose two places to seventh in the Test bowling rankings after taking career-best figures of six for 49 on the final day. Teammate Mitchell Starc continued to lead the list, although his advantage over New Zealand pacer Matt Henry narrowed to four rating points.

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje returned to the Test bowling rankings at 34th after playing his first red-ball match in more than three years.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja continued to lead the Test all-rounders’ rankings, while South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder climbed one place to fourth and Simon Harmer rose five spots to equal 23rd.

Following the drawn one-off test between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi, Rahmat Shah climbed 13 places to 13th, and Litton Das moved up three spots to equal 29th in the test batting rankings.

While Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud, who took a hat-trick and five wickets in the match, rose seven places to 38th in the bowling rankings.