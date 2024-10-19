Jammu and Kashmir: Mubarak Gul Sworn in as Interim Speaker at Raj Bhavan

Srinagar: National Conference leader and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Eidgah, Mubarak Gul, took the oath of office as the Interim Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Saturday at Raj Bhavan.

The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who was joined by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders from the National Conference during the ceremony.

It is noteworthy that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appointed Mubarak Gul as the Interim Speaker on Friday. A communication issued by Sinha stated that Gul was appointed under Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

The order further mentioned that newly elected members will take their oaths in the Legislative Assembly in Srinagar at 2 PM on October 21.