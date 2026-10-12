Jantar Mantar de-notified as ‘designated’ protest site; three new venues allocated

New Delhi: Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as the “designated” protesting site, Delhi Police said on Monday.

New guidelines for protests have been issued under Delhi Police Standing Order No. L&O/48/2026.

According to the Delhi Police, the decision was taken based on the recommendations of a Home Ministry committee.

“Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had constituted a Committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizens’ right for organising protest/demonstrations in place of the existing ‘designated site’,” read the official statement.

“Based on the Committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified,” it further read.

Three new locations in Delhi — Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and East Delhi’s CBD Ground — have been designated for protests.

“Detailed and revised SOP for organising protest/demonstrations at these three venues will be issued separately. This is in partial modification of earlier Standing Order No. L&O/48/22 dated 28.04.2022,” the statement read.

This comes against the backdrop of the protests in the national capital against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The announcement comes as the Congress-led INDIA bloc planned to march towards the Supreme Court to protest against the Election Commission and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Security deployment has also continued around Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site in the national capital.

Barricades were seen blocking access roads to the area on Sunday, while police personnel remained deployed at key intersections to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has warned commuters of possible disruptions across New Delhi and central Delhi on Monday.

According to the advisory, restrictions or diversions may be imposed at around 30 locations to manage traffic and maintain security during the Opposition’s planned demonstration.

Several major roads and intersections are likely to be affected, including the Dhaula Kuan flyover, Jhandewalan, Patel Chowk, Panchkuian, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Lodhi Road flyover, Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyover.

Other stretches where commuters may face restrictions or delays include Jantar Mantar Road, Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg and Tolstoy Marg.

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